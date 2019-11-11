EF Country Podcast Episode 6: Country Music Week 2019 round-up

Country Music Week 2019 took place during the last week of October and we were super busy rushing from gig-to-gig and interview-to-interview.

Now that we’ve had some time to digest what an awesome week it was, we’ve recorded a new episode of the EF Country Podcast where we talk all about it. Hosted, as always, by Pip and Laura, the episode also features interviews with Walker Hayes, Travis Denning, Danielle Bradbery, Michael Ray and Temecula Road.

Find out what our highlights were and hear from some of the stars of the week! Choose your platform below:

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 6 on Apple Music

Podomatic

Spotify