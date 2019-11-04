EF Country Podcast Episode 5: Drinking Songs

Drinking songs are a staple part of the Country music genre and pretty much every Country artist has one.

Whether it’s getting so drunk you do things you don’t remember like Carrie Underwood in Last Name or you just want to feel that beer buzz during the day like Little Big Town’s Day Drinking, there’s a drinking song for everyone.

In episode 5 of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about some of their favourite drinking songs and look at some classics that we’re sure are high on your party soundtrack playlist.

You can listen to the new episode in the following places:

Podomatic

Spotify

iTunes

