EF Country Podcast Episode 46: Brothers Osborne announce the release of new album ‘Skeletons’

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss the upcoming new album from Brothers Osborne.

The Country duo are set to release third album Skeletons on 9th October and it’s the follow-up to their critically acclaimed second album Port Saint Joe. Brothers Osborne have become a favourite on the Country scene, regularly touring in the UK and building a huge fanbase over here.

Take a listen to the podcast to find out what we know about the record so far

