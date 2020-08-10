EF Country Podcast Episode 45: Luke Bryan releases new album ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Country superstar Luke Bryan unleashed his latest album Born Here Live Here Die Here on Friday through Spinefarm Records.

The album has been eagerly awaited following delays due to the ongoing pandemic. Featuring the singles One Margarita, What She Wants Tonight and Knockin’ Boots, the 10-song collection is Luke’s most Country album in a while.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the record and discuss their favourite songs and albums from Luke.

Choose your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 45 now

Podomatic

Spotify