EF Country Podcast Episode 44: Dan + Shay return with new single I Should Probably Go To Bed

On Friday Dan + Shay dropped their brand new single I Should Probably Go To Bed, their first new material since their Justin Bieber collaboration 10,000 Hours.

With the duo’s surprise return, Pip and Laura had a listen to the new track and discuss it on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast. They also look ahead to what may be in store for the duo and speculate on the release of a new album.

