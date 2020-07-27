EF Country Podcast Episode 43: A look ahead to the big album releases for the rest of 2020

2020 has been a tough year but thankfully we’ve had plenty of fantastic music to get us through.

In the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura look ahead to the albums that are still to come and discuss which ones they’re most excited about. With releases from Josh Turner, Caylee Hammack and Lindsay Ell lead the charge for the second half of the year, there’s a lot of fantastic music to get excited about.

The episode was recorded before the announcement of the new Brothers Osborne album Skeletons and the impending news of new music from Dan + Shay.

