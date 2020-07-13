EF Country Podcast Episode 41: The current state of live music

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, and showing no sign of going anywhere soon, Pip and Laura take a look at the continued impact it’s having on live music on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

We’ve had no live shows in the UK since March and every tour that was planned for the year has either been cancelled or postponed to 2021. While restrictions may be easing in the UK, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have any live shows until June 2021 at the earliest and that could change depending on how the next few months go.

