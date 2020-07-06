EF Country Podcast Episode 40: Top Country songs of 2020 so far

Following on from last week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, where Pip and Laura discussed their top albums of 2020 so far, they decided to switch their attention to the songs that have been rocking their world this year.

Despite many album releases getting pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are still releasing plenty of songs this year. As we reach the summer months they are coming thicker and faster than ever!

Pip and Laura go through their top song releases of the year so far and talk about why they’re loving songs from the likes of Chrissy Metz, Mitchell Tenpenny and Jordan Davis. Choose your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe…

