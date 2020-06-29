EF Country Podcast Episode 39: Top Country albums of 2020 so far

2020 has been a very strange and difficult year for everyone but thankfully for us Country music fans, there’s been plenty of great music to get us through.

As we reach the mid-point of the year, Pip and Laura look back on the albums they’ve been loving so far for the new episode of the EF Country Podcast. From high-profile releases from the likes of Carly Pearce, Sam Hunt and Ashley McBryde, through to hidden gems from Corb Lund and The Secret Sisters, they share their favourites.

In July we’ll be publishing our Top 10 albums of the year so far but until then, choose your platform and take a listen to the new episode below…

