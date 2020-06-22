EF Country Podcast Episode 38: Diversity in Country Music

While we’re all battling through the on-going pandemic, there have been protests all over the world against racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police.

The protests have opened up a bigger discussion about diversity and equal opportunity in every aspect of every day life and every industry. Diversity is something that’s been a hot topic in Country music for a long-time so for this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take a look at the current state of the genre and discuss the issues it has to overcome.

