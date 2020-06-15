EF Country Podcast Episode 37 – Throwing it back to 90s Country

With contemporary Country artists borrowing some elements of 90s Country for their music, the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast takes a look back at the decade.

Pip and Laura discuss their favourite artists from the 90s and share memories of how they first got into Country music. Expect lots of talk about the Dixie Chicks and Shania Twain…

They also talk about how the 90s have impacted on the current crop of Country stars, most notably Carly Pearce whose latest album is a throwback to simpler times!

