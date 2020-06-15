EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 37 – Throwing it back to 90s Country

Shania Twain
Mercury Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: The Texas Gentlemen's Nik Lee on new album Floor It!!!, UK fans and songwriting
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you