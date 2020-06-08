EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 36: EPs and albums – the current release strategy in Country

Chase Rice
BMG
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Cory Marks debuts new track Drive ahead of August album release
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you