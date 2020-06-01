EF Country Podcast Episode 35: New releases and more gig cancellations

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura take time to talk about the many new releases that have been unleashed recently.

From the return of Jillian Jacqueline to Cam’s further move into pop territory, they discuss the songs they’ve been listening to and share their thoughts and opinions. In the episode they also talk about the likelihood of seeing any live shows in 2020 after the cancellation of Keith Urban’s headline tour.

