EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 35: New releases and more gig cancellations

Keith Urban
Capitol Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Watch: Willie Jones debuts Back Porch music video
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you