EF Country Podcast Episode 34: Kip Moore’s new album ‘Wild World’ and his best songs so far

This week sees Kip Moore release his new album Wild World, the follow-up to 2017’s Slowheart.

In the lead-up to the album, Kip has been treating fans by dropping new tracks frequently and they’ll finally be able to hear the full record on Friday (29th May). To celebrate, on the new episode of the EF Country Podcast Pip and Laura chat about what fans can expect from the new record and they do a deep dive over his past albums to highlight their favourite Kip tracks.

Choose your platform below to listen to the new episode and don't forget to subscribe…

