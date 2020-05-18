EF Country Podcast Episode 33: Runaway June undergo changes and we round-up the latest releases

A lot can happen in a short amount of time, as we learned when we were recording the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

No sooner had Pip and Laura discussed the news that Runaway June had become a duo after the departure of Hannah, they announced they had a new member and were a trio once again! In the latest episode we talk about that change and round-up some of the best new releases that we can’t get enough of.

