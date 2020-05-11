EF Country Podcast Episode 32: Brett Eldredge returns with new music

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we’re celebrating the return of Brett Eldredge.

The Country superstar has been teasing fans with the release of three new songs ahead of his forthcoming studio album Sunday Drive, due out this summer. On the new episode Pip and Laura talk about the new music and Brett’s journey to recording and releasing it.

It’s no secret that Brett is a favourite here at EF Country so expect plenty of excited chatter and a few mentions of Brett’s Christmas album Glow (despite it only being May).

