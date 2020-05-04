EF Country Podcast Episode 31: Dierks Bentley unleashes the debut album by Hot Country Knights

It’s no secret that here at EF Country we’re HUGE fans of Dierks Bentley.

The Country superstar is always at the top of his game and for his latest project, he’s fronting comedy band Hot Country Knights. As his alter-ego Doug Douglason, Dierks is injecting 90s vibes and a whole lot of fun back into the Country genre.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about Hot Country Knights, discuss why the album is perfect for our current times, and they look forward to what Dierks might do next.

Choose your platform to listen and don’t forget to subscribe…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 31 now

Podomatic

Spotify