EF Country Podcast Episode 30: The impact of COVID-19 on the Country music scene

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura are reunited thanks to technology enabling them to record without physically being together during this time of social distancing.

Pip has been joined by Greg Jameson for the last two episodes but with Laura back, it’s time to get back to business. On this week’s episode we talk about the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s impacted on the Country music genre.

From album releases being pushed back to tours being postponed and cancelled, it’s a time of turmoil as artists, labels and fans scramble to find some kind of new normal.

