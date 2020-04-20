EF Country Podcast Episode 29: The best Country songs of 2020 so far

Lockdown has officially been extended in the UK until at least early May and that’s making producing the EF Country Podcast a bit of a challenge.

Last week Greg Jameson stepped in for Laura and shared his perspective on Country music as someone who is pretty new to the genre. His fresh take on Country was a hit with our listeners so he’s back again this week to talk with Pip about the best Country songs to be released in 2020 so far.

From Carly Pearce through to Hot Country Knights and everything in between, we talk about the songs that are really getting us excited!

Pick your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 29 now

Podomatic

Spotify