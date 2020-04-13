EF Country Podcast Episode 28: A non-Country fan’s take on Country Music

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to switch things up a little for the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

Due to social distancing rules, Pip and Laura haven’t been able to get together to record any new episodes – although they are looking at ways to sort this via Skype or some such wonderful technology soon. For this episode Pip has enlisted Greg Jameson, one of EF’s longest-serving writers, who also happens to be his husband!

Earlier this year Greg published his list of Top Country Songs from 2019, sharing his journey from a non-Country fan into someone with a growing interest in the genre. In the new episode, Pip talks to Greg about his perceptions of Country music and his journey from naivety to education in the genre.

