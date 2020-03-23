EF Country Podcast Episode 25: The rise of Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde has become one of the biggest rising stars on the Country music scene over the past few years, building a loyal fanbase here in the UK thanks to her continued commitment to tour here.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura look back at Ashley’s incredible rise and look forward to the release of her new album Never Will, released 3rd April 2020. They also look back to her major label debut Girl Going Nowhere, which catapulted her to international stardom.

