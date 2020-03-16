EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 24: Sara Evans Born to Fly 20th anniversary

Sara Evans - Born to Fly
RCA Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Holloway Road release new single Even If
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you