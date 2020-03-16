EF Country Podcast Episode 24: Sara Evans Born to Fly 20th anniversary

It’s safe to say that the past weekend isn’t the one us UK Country fans wanted with C2C: Country to Country being postponed.

In light of that, lots of UK tours have been postponed or cancelled so we’ve changed the episode of the EF Country Podcast we were going to put out today. Rather than look forward to what’s coming up, which is likely to be not very much, we’ve skipped ahead to an episode we recorded about the 20th anniversary of Sara Evans’ iconic record Born to Fly.

Pip and Laura look back at the record and discuss the impact that it’s had. Choose your preferred platform below to take a listen…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 24 now

Podomatic

Spotify