EF Country Podcast Episode 23: Sam Hunt is back with new album Southside

2020 marks the return of Sam Hunt and after a 6-year wait, fans are finally getting a follow-up to his ground-breaking debut album Montevallo.

Taking his time after having his biggest hit yet with Body Like a Backroad, Sam has been teasing fans with new music including the number one smash Kinfolks and his latest track Hard to Forget.

Southside, the new album, will arrive on 3rd April and ahead of its release Pip and Laura talk about the tracks they’ve heard so far and look back to Montevallo on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

