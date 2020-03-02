EF Country Podcast Episode 22: C2C: Country to Country survivors guide

C2C: Country to Country kicks off on 13th March and it’s bound to be one of the highlights of the UK Country music calendar.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast Pip and Laura share their top tips for getting through the 3-day festival. Having been many times before, they know how to make sure you get maximum enjoyment and don’t burn yourself out.

With a line-up that’s headlined by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs, C2C 2020 promises to be a Country experience you simply don’t want to miss.

