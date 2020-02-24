EF Country Podcast Episode 21: Artists the go Country

The latest episode of the EF Country Podcast is now available to download and stream.

On Episode 21, Pip and Laura are talking about artists who make a name for themselves in one genre and then go full-on Country at a stage in their career. We’re highlighting artists such as Jessica Simpson, Sheryl Crow and even the UK’s very own Shane Richie.

The episode was inspired by the news that Chrissy Metz, one of the stars of This Is Us, has signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville after showcasing her singing in the show and on the Oscar-nominated song I’m Standing With You from the movie Breakthrough.

Choose your platform below and enjoy…

