EF Country Podcast Episode 19: Funny Country Songs

Monday’s here so that means it’s time for a new episode of the EF Country Podcast.

On this week’s episode Pip and Laura take a look at the humorous side of the Country music genre as Dierks Bentley’s comedy band Hot Country Knights announce their debut album. The genre has a long history of funny songs with the likes of Dixie Chicks’ Goodbye Earl and Carly Pearce’s playful Hide the Wine coming to mind.

