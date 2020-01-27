EF Country Podcast Episode 17: Valentine’s Songs

With February fast approaching, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it’s time to bring out the love songs.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the emerging trend of Boyfriend Country, which Dan + Shay have been credited with leading, and choose their favourite Country love songs from over the years. They also look at alternate love songs from the likes of Miranda Lambert, Sara Evans and Carrie Underwood.

What are your favourite love songs? We’d love to hear so get in touch visa Twitter @efcountry.

