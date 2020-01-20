EF Country Podcast Episode 16: Guilty Pleasures

Over the years the Country music genre has thrown up plenty of guilty pleasure tunes.

Sometimes you don’t want to admit to your friends that you have a love of certain songs and other times you embrace the cheese, and dance your socks off to them in a public setting. In the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura highlight some of their guilty pleasures including Florida Georgia Line’s Cruise, Chris Lane’s Fix, Sam Hunt’s Body Like a Back Road, Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like a Woman and Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.

Find out which other songs they enjoy listening to and which other guilty pleasures they discuss.

