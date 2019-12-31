EF Country Podcast Episode 13: 2019 in review and 2020 preview

For our last edition of the EF Country Podcast of 2019, we thought we’d hang on to it until today – New Year’s Eve!

What better way to see out the year than with Pip and Laura reviewing all the Country music highlights of the last 12 months. From Dan + Shay’s incredible gig at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in January through to Charles Esten blowing the roof off the Royal Albert Hall during Country Music Week, there have been so many fantastic moments this year.

Following the review, Pip and Laura look forward to all the gigs already announced for 2020, which is shaping up to be the busiest year for Country music in the UK yet!

