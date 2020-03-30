EF Country Episode 26: Dolly Parton’s best songs

Dolly Parton is without a doubt the reigning Queen of Country music.

She’s an icon, a legend and one of the most influential singer-songwriters of our time. With an incredibly prolific back catalogue of songs, Dolly really is a trail blazer and one of the most-loved stars in the world.

For the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura dig into Dolly’s wonderful collection of songs and talk about some of their favourites. From the obvious to the more obscure, they share their stories and reasons why they love each song so much.

