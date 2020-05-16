Easton Corbin drops new single Turn Up – take a listen

Ready for the summer, Easton Corbin has dropped new track Turn Up.

Co-written with Wade Kirby and Jessi Alexander, the song is full of energy and summer optimism – the perfect mood booster and highly anticipated fan pick-me-up. Listen to Turn Up below:

Turn Up marks Easton’s first release since celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut No. 1 single A Little More Country Than That last month.

“Right now, there are a lot of negatives in the world and people are clinging to their tv and phone more than ever,” said Easton. “This song is all about shutting out all of the noise, stepping away to unplug and learning to turn up the music for a good time.”

Over his career to date Easton has scored two number one singles – A Little More Country Than That and Roll With It – and seven Top 10 singles.

In 2010, Easton was named the ‘Top New Country Artist’ by Billboard, and his self-titled debut album was named ‘Country Breakthrough Album of the Year’ by iTunes Rewind Best of 2010. Since his debut, Easton has won several American Country Awards and released two additional studio albums.