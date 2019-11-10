Dylan Schneider makes his Grand Ole Opry debut

Round Here Records/Interscope artist Dylan Schneider has made his Grand Ole Opry.

The rising star performed his tracks Hometown Heartless and How to Country on Saturday 2nd November 2019. Taking to the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Schneider performed the two tracks from his latest EP Whole Town Talk, which was released in August.

“I’ve passed the Ryman Auditorium a million times in the past few years, and I always told myself I wouldn’t set foot in the building until I was there to play that stage. So for my Opry debut to be in its original Ryman home was an incredible honor and one I’ll never forget,” said Schneider.

Schneider recently completed a 16-city opening spot for multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour, which included stops in Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Irvine, among others.

Schneider’s Whole Town Talk EP was produced by Mark Holman (who wrote Florida Georgia Line’s Simple). It was released in a partnership between Schneider’s label home and Round Here Records – the new label founded by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Backing musicians on the EP include Dave Cohen (keyboards), Tony Lucido (bass), Ilya Toshinsky (acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin) and Derek Wells (electric guitar).