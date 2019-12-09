EF Country

Dustin Lynch unveils full Tullahoma album details

Dustin Lynch
BMG / Broken Bow Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 10: Ones to Watch 2020
Next Article
Mitchell Tenpenny to make UK live debut with C2C 2020 performances

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you