Dustin Lynch unveils full Tullahoma album details

Dustin Lynch has unveiled the details of his forthcoming fourth studio album Tullahoma.

Released on 17th January via BMG/Broken Bow Records, the album features Ridin’ Roads, which is currently in the Top 5 at US Country radio. The 11-track record opens with Momma’s House, available to stream and download now, and the album digs into Lynch’s roots as well as the man and artist he’s become.

“Every song on Tullahoma, there’s a reason it’s there,” Lynch explains.

“A lot of that points back to the people who raised me, and growing up with a lifestyle where I could go outside and have fun, explore and try new things in the great outdoors,” he says. “It’s kind of about being that kid and learning all those things. That’s my story, but I think we all can relate to the kid who’s discovering, the kid who’s figuring out love for the first time, all that good stuff.”

Lauren Alaina features on Thinking ‘Bout You and co-writers on the album include Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley. Outside cuts come from Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and the late producer/songwriter busbee.

“In a weird way, I feel like I’m just getting started,” he admits. “I feel like we’re just approaching the launching pad, and I feel like we have songs that will take us to the next level.”

Lynch will take his new material on the road, with the Stay Country Tour 2020 starting 30th January in Detroit, MI, with Travis Denning in support. A portion of each ticket sale will benefit The Cowboys and Angels Fund – established by Lynch in 2018 and administered by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support various philanthropic causes including an intentional focus on children’s charities.

The track list for Tullahoma is:

1. Momma’s House (Dylan Schneider, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson, Justin Wilson)

2. Dirt Road (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, David Garcia)

3. Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. Lauren Alaina)(Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

4. Ridin’ Roads (Dustin Lynch, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

5. Old Country Song (Josh Miller, Bryan Simpson, Josh Jenkins)

6. The World Ain’t Yours and Mine (Matt Ramsey, Luke Laird, Rodney Clawson)

7. Country Star (Dustin Lynch, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jordan Schmidt)

8. Workin’ On You (busbee, Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins)

9. Little Town Livin’ (Dustin Lynch, Ben Hayslip, Zach Crowell, Rhett Akins)

10. Red Dirt, Blue Eyes (Dustin Lynch, Kyle Fishman, Dallas Davidson)

11. Good Girl (Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Andy Albert)