EF Country

Dustin Lynch – Tullahoma album review

Dustin Lynch
BMG/Broken Bow Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Luke Bryan to release new album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here in April
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you