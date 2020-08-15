EF Country

Dolly Parton to release A Holly Dolly Christmas in October

Dolly Parton
Stacie Huckeba / Butterfly Records, LLC
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Eric Paslay - Nice Guy album review
Next Article
25th anniversary edition of Shania Twain's The Woman in Me coming in October