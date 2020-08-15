Dolly Parton to release A Holly Dolly Christmas in October

Dolly Parton will release her new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas on 2nd October 2020.

The album, released on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, is the Country icon’s first holiday album in 30 years. The collection includes collaborations with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

The track listing is a mixture of originals and festive favourites. Dolly solely wrote 5 of the album’s songs and co-wrote one with Kent Wells.

The first single coming off A Holly Dolly Christmas, will be Dolly’s duet with Michael Bublé, Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas. I have recorded several Christmas classics like Holly Jolly Christmas, as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics. I’ve recorded 5 duets with 5 very special artists as you can see,” states Dolly. “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done. Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, band leader and producer for many years. He’s outdone himself on this one. I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

The track listing for A Holly Dolly Christmas is:

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

Dolly also recently announced the release of her book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, through Chronicle Books on 17th November 2020.