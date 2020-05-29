Dolly Parton releases When Life Is Good Again – watch the video

Dolly Parton has released her isolation-inspired new single When Life Is Good Again.

The music video for the track premiered on TIME.com yesterday and it finds Dolly using her music to spread hope and joy, something she’s done throughout her career.

Watch the video below:

The music video for the song features Dolly looking through happy memories from the past and celebrating the front line workers who have been battling to keep the global pandemic under control for the past few months.

“Since our world was forever changed by the COVID virus, I have felt a deep respect and appreciation for all of our frontline responders,” says Parton. “This video is to pay respect to them and to remind all of us that this too shall pass. If we pull together as a community, we can rise above and look forward to more beautiful days on the horizon. I hope you love this song as much as I have loved bringing it to you.”

When Life Is Good Again is available on streaming and download platforms now.