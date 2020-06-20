Dixie Fields to be streamed online in July

Dixie Fields is going to be streaming online on Saturday 11th July 2020.

The country music festival that began in 2019 will be moving online with a virtual show due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Using new gig-centred platform Giginar, Dixie Fields will feature performances from Jackson Michelson, Steel Blossoms, Kezia Gill, Stevie O’Connor, Gareth Nugent, Lucy Blu, Hannah Paris and The Jackson Line.

The festival will also bring together an hour of new releases from 2020 in The New Music Hour. It will showcase some of the hottest new releases from: Royal South (USA), Honey County (USA), Poppy Fardell, Emma & Jolie, Scott Nicholls, Two Ways Home, Gary Quinn, Jessica Lynn (USA), Ryan Robinette (USA), Brittany McLamb (USA), Kevin McGuire and more to be announced.

Georgie Thorogood, Operations Director for Dixie Fields says, “We were devastated to have to cancel the real Dixie Fields festival for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we are thrilled to be able to still engage with our audience and compile a simply stunning line up of real country music which can be streamed directly to you, wherever you are! Although a virtual festival is hugely different to the amazing live event held last year, we are so excited to be able to offer this to fans across the World, not only the UK. Our friends and followers have already been discussing how best to decorate their gardens and homes for the event and we can’t wait to see the pictures.”

Tickets for Dixie Fields Streamed are on sale now from only £5 from www.dixiefields.com.