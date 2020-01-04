Dierks Bentley’s comedy band Hot Country Knights sign record deal

Dierks Bentley‘s hilarious band Hot Country Knights have signed a worldwide recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN).

The 90s country-influenced band has teamed up with imprint Capitol Records Nashville and they promise to ‘bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops’.

“Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in country, that was a thing for a while…. but what it’s really missing is the ‘T,’” band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason said. “Country music has Low-T right now…it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard.”

The Hot Country Knights are comprised of lead singer Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason aka Dierks Bentley, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery. As dedicated road warriors, they’ve basically lived out of a van their entire existence.

