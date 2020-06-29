Destination Country to host Happy (Half) Hour event with Cam

Destination Country has announced that they will be holding a Happy (Half) Hour event with Country star Cam on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 7pm BST.

The event is exclusively for their Insider Level patrons and it’s a chance for fans to hang out with Cam via Zoom and ask her a question. If you’d like to be at the event, you need to sign-up as a Destination Country Insider Level patron on Patreon.

Cam recently released her new single Redwood Tree, taken from her long-awaited second album. While no details have been announced yet, the record is expected to arrive at some point in 2020. It will also feature her hit single Till There’s Nothing Left.

Over the past few years Cam has established herself as one of the most popular Country stars on the live circuit. She’s made several trips to the UK to perform with headline shows at Bush Hall and Islington Assembly Hall.

Cam has also performed on the Main Stage at C2C: Country to Country and at The Long Road Festival.

Destination Country’s subscription platform is in conjunction with Patreon and offers Country music fans the chance to get up-close to their favourite artists. The collective has delivered regular exclusives and events with the likes of Logan Brill and Lainey Wilson.