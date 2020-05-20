Destination Country to host first UK Songwriter Showcase on Monday

Destination Country has announced the launch of their UK Songwriter Showcase series, with the first event taking place on 25th May at 8pm.

Showcasing some of the UK’s finest singer-songwriters, the inaugural show includes Kezia Gill, Gary Quinn, Tim Prottey-Jones, Jade Helliwell, Jake Morrell and Katy Hurt. Each of the artists will be sharing their new tunes and giving the lowdown on the making of the songs, in the style of a writers round.

Destination Country says, “At such an unpredictable time for the live music industry, we wanted to get behind our incredible homegrown UK talent by giving them a platform to showcase their new material in a special 30-minute online special, which we hope to continue frequently as we move forward. The level of quality we have in the UK needs to be heard, and we hope this initiative will give artists a different opportunity to get their work out there.”

You can watch the UK Songwriter Showcase from 8pm BST on Monday 25th May at https://www.facebook.com/destcountry/, and you can also catch the show across the Your Life In A Song, Lyric Magazine, Entertainment Focus and Off The Record socials.