Destination Country Premiere: watch Lauren Jenkins’ Ain’t That Hard music video

Destination Country is delighted to premiere the music video for Lauren Jenkins‘ new single Ain’t That Hard.

The video was directed, produced and edited by Lauren, and it features her performing in her car. Watch the clip below:

Speaking about the video Lauren said:

“I’m so excited to share the music video for my first independent release Ain’t That Hard. Turns out, it can be challenging to make a music video with no label, crew, budget, gear, and in the middle of a global pandemic. So I did what I always do and asked a couple of my talented friends to help me make my vision come to life. The three of us wore masks, collaborated, sweated, and made this video with only the gear we had in our closets.

This year has been challenging for everyone, especially those of us in the music industry. But it’s important to me to keep making art and telling stories. This video seeing the light of day is another reminder that even when it seems nearly impossible, you can always find a way to create what you want to create.

I’m so grateful for all the support around my independent release and this new chapter. Thanks for being patient while I edited this beautiful video. I’m so happy I finally get to share it with you.”

Ain’t That Hard is the first song released from Lauren since she parted ways with Big Machine Records. She is now pursuing music as an independent artist and earlier this year she previewed several new songs in a showcase for Destination Country.