Destination Country Premiere: Twinnie covers John Legend’s All of Me

British Country singer-songwriter Twinnie is premiering her cover of John Legend’s All of Me exclusively through the Destination Country network today.

The piano ballad sees Twinnie putting her own spin on the monster smash, adapting it to her style and showing off her beautiful vocals. Watch the cover below:

Talking about the cover Twinnie said, “I’ve always been a massive fan of John Legend, ‘All of me loves all of you’ is my favourite lyric from that song. He makes some really special music and I aspire to make music that speaks to people and their emotions.”

The cover arrives following the release of Twinnie’s debut album Hollywood Gypsy, which was released by BMG back in April. The album features the singles Better When I’m Drunk, Social Babies, I Love You Now Change and new single Type of Girl.

The album was recorded at Baggpipe Studios in Sweden. New single Type of Girl is a free-spirited, sassy pop banger packed with infectious hooks and a chorus that you’ll be singing for weeks.

Speaking of the track Twinnie said, “I have a strong vision of who I am, and it’s not

anybody else’s job to tell me. So that song was me saying that upfront to a future

boyfriend”.

Twinnie’s album Hollywood Gypsy is available now.