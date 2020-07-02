Destination Country premiere: Logan Brill and Emily Hackett’s new track The Space

Logan Brill and Emily Hackett have teamed up for new track The Space and Destination Country has the exclusive premiere of it.

Released tomorrow (Friday 3rd July), The Space was written and recorded in lockdown by Logan and Emily with Jason Lehning. You can watch the video for it below:

Talking about the song Logan says, “When the quarantine hit, it was the first time in years I wasn’t jetting off somewhere to play music. All that stillness felt really unfamiliar to me, and brought on a lot of questions. Ultimately the idea for “The Space” came from a place of personal reflection, but when I pitched it to Emily and Jason I realized that they were wrestling with the same questions. I think we were able to create a moment of togetherness for ourselves in writing and recording the song, even though we were only able to collaborate through our screens. I hope it brings listeners a little comfort, knowing that these feelings of loss and uncertainty are collective. We’re all in this together.”

Emily adds, “I give so much credit to Logan on this one. She came in with the whole concept and melody-this gorgeous pairing of soulful piano ballad and the sincere missing of someone creating a space in everyday life that you were desperate to fill. It’s a patient and powerful song in this hard season of life. I hope it reminds people that we are all feeling this in one way or another.”

Jason Lehning comments: “My favourite thing about making music is the togetherness it creates for the people making it. When we all had to isolate, there was this sudden heavy feeling of “Well what now? What do I do with these empty chairs? And why bother?” So when Logan shared this idea and me and her and Emily were all sitting in empty rooms in different houses looking at each other on screens, I thought “ok, there it is! We can do this!” And it was a great moment of finding togetherness and making something beautiful out of it.

The Space will be released on Friday 3rd July 2020 and Logan Brill performs for the DC Sessions tonight at 9pm BST. Tickets are available now