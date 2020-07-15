Destination Country Premiere: Listen to Olivia Lane’s new track Nothing Changes

Olivia Lane is releasing her new track Nothing Changes on Friday and Destination Country is premiering the first-listen audio today!

The beautiful track sees Olivia reflecting on the current situation unfolding across the world and encouraging listeners to step out of their comfort zone to affect change.

Take a listen to the song below:

Speaking about the track Olivia says, “With the world in a massive season of transition, what started out as a love song has become a message much bigger. Change can be tough but sometimes the only way to get through it is to go through it. At the end of the day, nothing changes if nothing changes, and through my own self awareness journey I’ve realized I’m fully responsible for my own healing, growing, and changing.”

Nothing Changes will be available to download and stream from Friday 17th July 2020.