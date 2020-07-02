Destination Country Premiere: listen to Jess Thristan’s new track The One Thing

The second of the Destination Country premieres today is Jess Thristan‘s new track The One Thing.

Ahead of its official release, we’ve got a sneak listen for you. The One Thing was a piano demo written by Jess with Jessica Sharman (Ward Thomas), which had Nashville strings added by Eli Bishop (Lee Ann Womack).

Take a listen

In Jess’ own words: “This song is really just sticking a middle finger up to anyone who says you can’t achieve something you want. Yes, you can. Yes, you will. And they can sit and watch you do it and realise they missed out on how amazing you are. channels Julia Roberts Big mistake. HUGE.”

The One Thing will be released on Friday to stream and download.