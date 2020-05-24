Destination Country invites you to A Night With Sean McConnell

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sean McConnell is teaming up with Destination Country for A Night With Sean McConnell.

The FREE event will be streamed on the Destination Country Facebook page at 8pm BST on Sunday 31st May 2020. Watch the promo below:

Sean released his most recent album Secondhand Smoke in 2019. He was in the UK earlier this year for a headline tour with special guest Garrison Starr.

As a songwriter Sean has written for the likes of Tim McGraw, Brett Young, Martina McBride, Buddy Miller, David Nail, Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Brothers Osborne, Eli Young Band and Brad Paisley.

For A Night In With Sean McConnell, Sean will be join by UK-based duo O&O who will serve as support. Register your attendance for the show.

To find out what other events are coming up from Destination Country, head over to https://destination-country.com/events/.