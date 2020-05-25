Destination Country bring Country fans even closer to the artists they love with new Patreon launch

Destination Country has today announced the launch of an exciting and innovative way of bringing quality content and engagement to fans of Country music worldwide.

The collective, made up of Entertainment Focus, Lyric Magazine, Off the Record, Triple Fret Entertainment and Your Life in a Song, is launching a unique and comprehensive Patreon site through which they aim to engage and entertain fans of Country music.

Speaking about the launch Destination Country says:

“Patreon is an exciting platform through which both creators and consumers can engage with each other. It is a way to join your favourite creator’s community and pay them for making the content that you love. This means the creator gets paid regularly and you become a bonafide, real-life patron of the arts!

For a low-priced, regular monthly subscription that starts off as little as just £1 a month you can subscribe to the Destination Country Patreon family and get access to exclusive and engaging Country music content.”

The team will be posting exclusive audio and video content comprising of interviews and exclusive performances. There will be Zoom events, competitions and our ‘Insider’ level patrons will gain access to a private Facebook group which will be a hot bed of expert chat, exclusives and in the future exclusive live performances from the best Country music artists from both sides of the Atlantic!

Sign-up to Destination Country’s Patreon by visiting https://www.patreon.com/join/4048029.