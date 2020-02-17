Destination Country announces first fan experience with Charles Esten

Destination Country is proud to announce that Nashville star Charles Esten will be our first fan experience artist!

On Thursday 12th March at lunchtime in London at a top secret location, we’ll be hosting an exclusive fan event where you can meet Charles, ask him a question during a special Q&A and get your photo taken with him!

There are only 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs for this exclusive event and to be in with a chance of winning, you need to head over to the Destination Country Instagram or Twitter accounts to enter.

Make sure you check out the terms and conditions before you enter and good luck!

Even if you’re not a winner, don’t forget to head on over to the Destination Country merch store now to get your hands on exclusive merchandise – including T-shirts, sweatshirts and phonecases.