Dan + Shay return with new single I Should Probably Go To Bed

Chart-topping Country duo Dan + Shay have released their new single I Should Probably Go To Bed.

The song was released on Friday and the accompanying music video was filmed with surrealist imagery and physics-defying action. Watch it below:

I Should Probably Go To Bed was written earlier in the year. The song was produced by Dan, who performed and recorded every instrument at his home studio in Nashville.

The follow-up to 10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber, I Should Probably Go To Bed has already become a smash-hit. 10,000 Hours was Dan + Shay’s first multi-week number one and it was the fastest Country song to reach one million U.S. track equivalents in 2019, earning over 3.1 million U.S. track equivalents to date, and more than one billion global streams.

10,000 Hours is the first song by a country duo or group ever to debut in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 5, and spent 21 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs (4th longest run in chart history). The worldwide smash has achieved 2x Platinum certification in Australia and Canada, Platinum certification in the Netherlands, and Gold certification in four other countries.

There’s no news on a new album yet but we suspect that Dan + Shay may drop one before 2020 comes to an end. We’ll of course, keep you posted.