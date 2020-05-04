Courtney Marie Andrews postpones Old Flowers release and UK tour

Courtney Marie Andrews is pushing back the release of her album Old Flowers to 24th July 2020.

The album was originally set for release on 5th June via Loose / Fat Possum Records, but it has been postponed due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The new date ensures that independent record stores across the country will have physical copies of the album available at the same time it’s released digitally.

Of the postponement, Courtney shares:

“Unfortunately, I must push back the release of my new record, Old Flowers, to July 24th. In order to protect the safety of its workers, the vinyl manufacturing plant producing my record is temporarily closed for the time being meaning it won’t be possible to meet the original release date. As a lifelong lover of independent record stores, I want to try and make sure people have the opportunity to get it from their favorite local store the same day it is available to stream. During these strange times, I think it’s important we work together, rather than trudge ahead alone and abandon those who have helped artists along the way. I can’t explain to you how much this record means to me personally, and I am so incredibly excited for it to reach your ears soon. It’s just showing up fashionably late, 2020 style. Thank you all for your understanding and support. We are all braving this crazy storm, in different ships, but together. I am continuously inspired by everyone coming together, in so many ways, during this unprecedented time.”

She has also had to move all UK shows to March 2021. Speaking about the decision Courtney says:

“I’ve unfortunately had to postpone my upcoming shows throughout the UK due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I wish I could play for you this June, but I’ll make sure to return when it is safe to do so for everyone

If you’ve already purchased a ticket for my London, Nottingham, and Birmingham shows, the new show dates are below. The remaining dates are canceled for now, but only temporarily, I will be announcing new dates once they are confirmed. For now, refunds are available at the point of purchase. I hope you are all doing well, staying safe, and I can’t wait to see you, eventually.”

Ahead of the release of Old Flowers, Courtney has shared two album tracks Burlap String and If I Told.

The full list of rescheduled tour dates is:

14 Mar 2021 – Nottingham Metronome

16 Mar 2021 – Birmingham Hare & Hounds

25 Mar 2021 – London Union Chapel (previously at Omeara)